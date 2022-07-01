Krushna Abhishek, Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti get touristy in Canada; WATCH

Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur reached Canada for the tour of their show. The team has been sharing glimpses from there and is making fans, who are miles away, a part of their journey. Kapil's Vancouver performance was loved by all where he cracked jokes on his wife, Ginni Chatrath, and later, even extended an apology for the same. His tribute to the late Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was also appreciated by the audience.

The official handle of The Kapil Sharma Show has been sharing videos too, and their latest post is from a day out of the crew and cast, Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti having fun on the streets of Canada. From dancing their hearts out to being touristy by clicking pictures, they had great fun. Krushna's video of dancing to his maternal uncle-actor Govinda's song was the highlight. Chandan Prabhakar was missing from the day out's fun and Sumona, Krushna caught him through a video call. The makers captioned the post: "Main Nahi Anaa #kslive #kslive2022 #dayout #canada #vancouver #tkss (sic)"

Check out the video here

In a previous post, Kapil addressed a sea of people in Vancouver, and he joked that they purchased tickets to listen to him whereas his wife, Ginni doesn't listen to him at all. Kapil, Krushna, Kiku, Sumona are making the most of this tour by visiting popular places, clicking pictures, and having fun.

Kapil even changed his Instagram's display picture and has been getting some "candid" photoshoots done there. Decked in a black t-shirt, quilt-shaped jacket, sunglasses, and that swag, Kapil looked very handsome. Many people from the industry commented on his post but Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina's comment grabbed attention. It read, "@kapilsharma love the watch (sic)"

Take a look at the Instagram post and Suresh Raina's comment here:

The Kapil Sharma Show's team's next destination for their show is Toronto.

