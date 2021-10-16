Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah on Aryan Khan case: Don’t torture Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and his family has been receiving support ever since Aryan Khan was arrested after a drugs raid on a cruise ship. Now, recently, TV star Krushna Abhishek and his wife and actress Kashmera Shah opened up on Aryan Khan case and expressed their sympathies towards Shah Rukh Khan’s family.

To note, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the night of October 2 along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and was lodged in Arthur Road jail after his bail application was denied previously by the lower court on the basis of Court jurisdiction. Speaking to reporters, actress Kashmera said, “That is very sad, we want everything to be fine”. “We all pray that everything gets fine. I don’t want Aryan Khan to suffer. We don’t want Shah Rukh Khan to get more tortured . We wish everything gets solved fast,” said Krushna Abhishek.

The Mumbai Sessions court reserved order on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea until October 20. Recently, Aryan was reportedly shifted to the normal cell with others after being tested negative for COVID-19. He also got a chance to interact with his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via a video call from inside the cell. ANI tweeted, “Drugs-on-cruise case | Aryan Khan spoke with his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail: Jail officials Mumbai Special court has reserved order for 20th October on his bail application.” The star kid was reportedly allotted N956 qaidi number a few days ago.