Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah Wedding Anniversary: 9 love-dipped PICS of the couple

Today, on 24 July, popular comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah will complete 9 years of married life. This duo is among the well-known celebrity couples in the entertainment world. They are often setting relationship goals ever since they got married. For the unversed, Krushna and Kashmera had a very hush-hush wedding and had kept it under wraps for a few years. A while ago, Kashmera was quoted saying that they got married in the US with a thought that how things go, and in case the marriage didn’t work out, they would quietly get divorced and get on with their lives.

But fortunately, as time passed, their relationship grew stronger, and now they are tagged as the coolest couple in the showbiz world. Despite their age gap, the duo stand out to be one of the most strongest and romantic pairs in the industry. Krushna and Kashmera welcomed twin baby boys Rayaan and Krushaang through surrogacy in 2017. This couple never misses an opportunity to appreciate each other publicly and often share loved-up posts on their social media handles. Krushna and Kashmera have been painting the town red with their love. They give new reasons to fans to fall deeper in love with them every day.

There are several times when they proved their love for each other and made us go gaga over their chemistry. Krushna and Kashmera have always motivated and supported each other and proved that they have got each other's back through thick and thins. This adorable duo believes in celebrating every special moment of their journey.

Today on their 9th wedding anniversary, let's take a look at 9 love-dipped PICS of the couple where they shell out major couple goals:

Pinkvilla team wishes Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah a very Happy Anniversary!

