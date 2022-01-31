Krushna Abhishek makes Deepika Padukone laugh as Dharam Paaji in a glimpse from The Kapil Sharma Show sets

The entertainment reality show The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most-watched shows by the audience. The show is graced by numerous celebrities in every episode. They are entertained by the fun banter of the host Kapil Sharma and by hilarious comic acts by the ace comedians Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, and others. Krushna Abhishek has recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of TKSS and he is seen seated with actress Deepika Padukone.

In the pictures shared by the actor and comedian, he is seen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He is seen dressed as Dharam Paaji as he makes the guest Deepika Padukone laugh out loud with his comedy. Deepika looks gorgeous in a black off-shoulder dress. She had paired the look with a statement earring and black heels.

See post here-

For the weekend, the star cast of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Gehraiyaan.

Krushna is one of the most talented actors we have in the entertainment industry and he entertains the audience and the guest on the show as Sapna, and numerous other characters. Krushna took on his social media account and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the show. He is seen dressed like Dharmendra and Deepika is seen sitting on the sofa next to him. The episode will entail lots of fun and entertaining moments on the stage.

Deepika Padukone’s movie Gehraiyaan will be released on 11 February 2022.



