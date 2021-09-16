Krushna Abhishek on ongoing family feud: Want Govinda Mamu and Sunita Mami to forgive me

Actor Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s family rift is not hidden to anyone. The family has not been talking to each other for the last three years. However, this was further escalated after Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. And apparently, Krushna was not the part of the show and opted to skip the episode. On this his angry aunty Sunita said that she doesn’t ever want to see her nephew’s face again.

Well, now Krushna has finally opened on this and said, “I love my mama and Mami and want them to forgive me. I’ve tried many times but they are not accepting my apology. I don’t know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times I’ve said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads.” The Indian Express report mentions that the actor is hurt from inside.

Sunita had said, “I am shocked to know what Krushna Abhishek. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement saying that he will never discuss family issues in public. He kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.”

Krushna’s wife Kashmera had said in a recent interview that Govinda and his family don’t exist for her. “I have no interest in this rift. These people have not existed for me for five years,” she was quoted saying.

