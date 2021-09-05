Krushna Abhishek opts out of The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring uncle Govinda; Here’s Why

Krushna Abhishek refused to star in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which will feature his uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja as celebrity guests. Krushna and Govinda’s relationship has been strained for the past few years. In a recent interview, the actor said that he believes “both parties don’t wish to share a stage”.

Krushna told ETimes that he has been juggling the show along with the shoot of an upcoming film. While he has been adjusting his dates to accommodate both projects, he decided not to change his dates for this episode. Refusing to be a part of the upcoming episode, the actor said, “I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.”

He further added, “ Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga. Also, it’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya waisa bol diya. I didn’t want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govindaji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform. Artistes bahut emotional hote hain. Unko kaam karna chahiye par aise bhi nahi jahaan dono ko ek doosre ko dekhna nahi hai. Things are still the same between us and issues haven’t been resolved.”

Though Krushna’s relationship remains strained with Govinda, he doesn't want Kapil Sharma and the creative team's relationship with his uncle to spoil.