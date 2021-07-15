Krushna Abhishek plays a prank on comedian Sudesh Lehri; Former fails to recognise him after two years

Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri had a fun camaraderie as the duo met after a long time. Read on to know more.

Krushna Abhishek is a good friend of the comedian Sudesh Lehri. They are often seen posting fun videos with each other and they love to play pranks on each other. The comedians had recently met after a long duration of almost two years, post the lockdown period. The actors have devised an innovative way of educating people to wear masks. Krushna also shared a funny prank on Sudesh Lehri. In the video shared by Krushna Abhishek, we see that he is not able to recognise his good friend Sudesh and asks him, ‘Who are you?’

Sudesh then puts on his face mask and Krushna is able to recognise him. He says that since he has been seeing him in a mask for the last two years on video calls, he had forgotten how he looks without it. Then Krushna hugs him and gives him a warm welcome. He also jokes about taking Sudesh’s career to new heights and failing to do so he will throw him off a high-rise building.

Krushna shared the video with a caption, “My Partner is My Partner, None of your Partner”.

See video here: Click

Krushna and Sudesh share a great bond since the show Comedy Circus. They have appeared in numerous comedy shows together. The duo has also been part of Bollywood movies. Krushna will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the comedy entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show. He will be acting along with other popular comedians like Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and others.

Also read- Krushna Abhishek announces the return of The Kapil Sharma Show; Shares selfie with Bharti Singh & Kiku Sharda

Credits :Krushna Abhishek instagram

Share your comment ×