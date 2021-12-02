Krushna Abhishek posts a loving note for Kashmera Shah on her birthday; Says can't wait for your next venture

Krushna Abhishek is married to the gorgeous Kashmera Shah. The couple had a roller coaster romance for a long time and finally got married in 2013. They are among the most popular couples of the television industry. On the special day of the birthday of Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek shared a sweet post on social media and showered love on her.

In the photo shared by Krushna, he is seen hugging Kashmera. Kashmera is looking gorgeous in the blue dress. The TKSS actor shared in the caption, “Happy happy birthday kash lots and lots of love to u may u get all the happiness and what ever u wish in life birthdays hv always been more special since u hv cum in my life God bless u #wife #love #cuddler #happiness @kashmera1 can't wait for ur next venture all will know how hard hv u worked fingers crossed love u”.

Kashmera was overwhelmed to see the post and commented, “Thank you for being there. You make me feel younger than I am”.

See post here:

Krushna Abhishek is presently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, entertaining the celeb guests. He is seen in various get-ups like Dharmendra, Jackie Shroff, Sheikh and others. Kashmera Shah is was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she had entered as a challenger among other contestants and had left the house after a few weeks.



