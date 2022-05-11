Krushna Abhishek recalls tough moment of his life when he had to perform 10 days after his father’s death

Krushna Abhishek is among the top comedians of the entertainment industry and has been an entertaining audience for years. He has played umpteen characters to entertain his audience in various comedy shows and presently he is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. He is seen entertaining the audience with his exceptional acting skills. There are certain moments from his career that are unforgettable for him. One such moment was performing on the sets of Comedy Nights Bachao days after his father’s passing and then getting a standing ovation from the audience.

In a chat with Maniesh Paul for his podcast, Krushna was asked how comedians perform even when they are not feeling their best selves. Krushna opened up that there is a moment from his career that he has never opened up about. He recalled that his father had cancer when he was doing Comedy Nights Bachao in 2016. Krushna recalled, “Unka Chautha ho gaya tha. (Four days had passed since his death). The channel guys came to me and said ‘We are in a bind, we can’t do anything, we have Katrina Kaif’s dates’. I told them ‘Mere father ki tehrvi abhi hui nahi hai toh main toh kaise karunga? Perform toh main kar hi nahi paunga.’ (My father’s tehrvi hasn’t happened yet, how will I perform? I will not be able to perform).”

Krushna shared that the executives from the channel said that they know about his situation but they also said that they have a telecast due. They added that they cannot take any other anchor and show will be stuck because of him.

At that moment, Krushna recalled one of the most important teachings that his father taught him. “Mere father mujhe hamesha bolte the ki karam karte raho, voh Krishna bhakt the, tabhi mera naam unhone Krushna rakha. Show must go on, unka voh vala hisab tha, chahe kuch bhi ho jaye, tu kaam karte rehna aur chalte rehna toh mere dimag mein voh baat thi toh main gaya uss din..”

Krushna shared, “Aur maine uss din jo perform kia… Katrina ko pata tha iss baat ka. Sabne end mein standing ovation dia mujhe. Ki yaar iss bande ne itna tough time hone ke baad, father expire ho gaye hain, tehrvi nahi hui hai , dasva din tha aur maine jaake sabko hasaya. Toh aise bhi kayi moments aa jate hain life ke andar.”

