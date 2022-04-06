Krushna Abhishek reveals Archana Puran Singh not a part of Kapil Sharma’s US tour in BTS video

Archana Puran Singh is a popular name in the entertainment industry. From her television shows to her acting in movies, she is loved for her comic timing and expressions. The actress is presently seen as the special guest in The Kapil Sharma Show. In a recent BTS video, she is seen talking to Krushna Abhishek, who teases her for not being part of Kapil Sharma’s US tour.

Archana Puran Singh loves to show BTS from The Kapil Sharma Show sets to fans. In her new post, Archana is seen in a fun banter with Krushna. Archana asks Krushna what he will do today. Krushna says, 'Humara massage rahenga, ek crore mangegi.' To this Archana adds, 'Milega nahi.' Krushna laughs. He then teases Archana for not being taken to the US with the team for shows. Archana hit him and quips, 'Gande log. Paise bachane ke chakkar mein. Tum hi note peeto hum na peetein. Aur badnaam mujhe kiya hua hai.'

Krushna says that the show is incomplete without her and they are in talks to take her along as well. Archana tells everyone it's an utter lie. There's another fun video that Archana shared where she took fans behind the stage and showed Damodar Vakeel's room and also the arrangement they have made for guests to sit and entertain themselves until they are called on stage.

Archana was earlier trolled for being on the show. But the actress had countered it and said that it's not easy to be quick-witted and spontaneous on the show.

