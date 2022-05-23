Krushna Abhishek reveals he saw his mother for the first time in an old video last year & gets emotional

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show as a female character, Sapna, is winning hearts. Krushna, who is often seen tickling people's funnybones, got emotional in Maniesh Paul's podcast. He opened up about never being able to see his mother and how much he misses her. The actor also shared that he saw his late mother for the first time in an old Doordarshan video last year, and it was an extremely emotional moment for him.

Krushna Abhishek told Maniesh Paul, "My mother had uterus cancer and I never saw my mom. I spent my childhood with my father. I was two years old (when she died). You must have watched Mehmood's Kunwara Baap, that is the bond that I share with my father. So I do not know. In fact, I saw her live, in a video last year when I watched an old Doordarshan video."

Giving some more details about the video, Krushna added, "My naani, Govinda's mom, was a singer. There was a Doordarshan video of hers and my mother was sitting beside her, singing along with her. That was when I saw my mom live for the first time. So, I had never seen my mother."

Krushna Abhishek's urge to end his rift with Govinda

In the same podcast, Krushna had also opened up about ending all the misunderstandings between him and his uncle, Govinda. The comedian said, "The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that."

Krushna has often initiated to end the family dispute via The Kapil Sharma Show and several interviews. The comedian is married to Kashmera Shah and has twin sons, Rayaan and Krushaang.

