Krushna Abhishek reveals on Maniesh Paul’s podcast Abhishek Bachchan was the reason for his name change

Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular comedians and actors in the entertainment industry, who is also part of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the entertainment-based show, he is seen playing different iconic characters on stage and making the audience, as well as guests, laugh out loud. The actor recently opened up on his personal life on Maniesh Paul’s podcast. He revealed the reason behind his name change from Abhishek to Krushna.

In Maniesh Paul’s podcast, Krushna made an interesting revelation about his name. He shared, “Only Maniesh calls me Krushna. My name is pronounced as Krishna. Astrologer Sanjay Jumani got my name changed. Kashmera insisted. He told me to use ‘U’ instead of ‘I’. He told me I would get popular. Call it a coincidence, I made it Krushna and 10 days later I signed Nach Baliye and got famous.”

Krushna added, “My name is Abhishek Sharma. My mother was a big fan of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. When I was born, she named me after his son – Abhishek. I was named Abhishek because of Abhishek Bachchan. And then my name had to be removed and made Krushna, also because of Abhishek. When I got into acting, I was told there’s already an actor by the name of Abhishek. That time, websites were becoming popular. So when Abhishek's name was typed, Abhishek Bachchan’s photos were showing first. I was told so and then thought, of course they are the Bachchan family. They told me not to keep my name as Abhishek. So that’s how I became Krushna Abhishek.”

Krushna Abhishek has created a huge name for himself in the entertainment industry. He is popularly now known for playing the role of a female character – Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna is also known for mimicking several Bollywood celebs.

Also read- Krushna Abhishek recalls tough moment of his life when he had to perform 10 days after his father’s death