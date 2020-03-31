Krushna Abhishek shares a throwback PHOTO with mamu Govinda from his film 'Hatya'; Recalls old memories

The Kapil Sharma Show star Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with mama Govinda and it is unmissable. Take a look.

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek were touted to be one of the most famous and lovable mama-bhanja duos in the entertainment industry. Over the years, things turned sour between them and they are not even on good talking terms now. It all started when Krushna's wifey Kashmeera Shah tweeted about 'people who dance for money’. Govinda and his wife took offense to Kash's tweet and turned bitter towards the couple. Equations between the two families only turned nasty as time passed.

Last year, when Govinda and Sunita appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for an episode, Krushna was debarred from performing in front of them. Yes, the comedian who plays Sapna Palour wali on the TKSS was not allowed to perform as her mami (Sunita) did not want him to be a part of their special segment. This made it clear that family feud has not been over yet. However, just a few moments ago, Krushna took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with his mamu Govinda. Yes, you read that right!

The actor-comedian shared a poster from Govinda's old flick 'Hatya', wherein he is can be seen as the child actor. Well, Krushna was not a part of the film, but a part of the movie's poster. Recalling his good old memories, Krushna mentioned that he got a chance to feature on the poster along with Govinda as the child-actor did not have a date to shoot for the picture. He also stated that it was his first-ever work in the industry. In the picture, Krushna can be seen hiding behind Govinda's legs out of fear.

Take a look at Krushna's post here:

However, Krushna did not tag his beloved mamu on the throwback picture but did not fail to mention Anupam Kher, who played a crucial role in Hatya. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think things will mend between Govinda and Krushna? Let us know in the comment section below.

