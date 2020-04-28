Krushna Abhishek shares a throwback picture with choreographer Farah Khan
"Good Mor guys. Today I found a very old pic of mine and Farah mam. We were neighbors.. really miss my childhood at Juhu Tara road ,our filmy building ...my father was a vegetarian so I use to chup chap eat non veg at Farah Mam's house..this is our home pic ...love you Farah didi #farahkhan #nehrunagar#oldmemories," he wtote on Instagram along with an image in which the little Krushna is seen sitting next to Farah.
Reacting to the post, a user commented: haha so cute".
Another one wrote: "such beautiful memory."
On the work front, Krushna is currently part of "The Kapil Sharma Show" in which he plays the role of Sapna.
