Krushna Abhishek shares UNSEEN pic with Govinda from childhood days as he gives glimpse of their happy times

Years after a fallout with uncle Govinda, Krushna Abhishek’s rare pic with him on social media and it is winning hearts.

Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda’s equation have always been the talk of the town. Be it their happy times, their fall out or them washing the dirty linen in the public, the chacha bhatija have always managed to make the headlines. Interestingly, Krushna and Govinda’s relationship is once again grabbing the attention as the The Kapil Sharma Show actor shared a throwback picture with his uncle from his childhood days on social media which has taken the internet by a storm.

In this rare and unseen pic, Krushna along with his cousin Arti Singh and other kids were seen enjoying with Govinda. This pic was clicked during one of their get together wherein everyone was seen making goofy poses and it was evidently visible that each one of them was enjoying their time together. Krushna captioned the image as, “This is how we use to party with chi chi mama. He used to take us to all the 5 star hotels for lunches and dinner we had a blast with him always. Extreme right is Arti looking like a cute chor types see me doing the mad pose in green t shirt. Even i have not changed @govinda_herono1 @vinayanand786 @ahuja_yashvardhan @artisingh5.”

Take a look at Krushna Abhishek’s throwback pic with Govinda:

For the uninitiated, Govinda and Krushna’s differences came into light during a public fallout in 2018. Krushna had even opted out of an episode on TKSS that featured Govinda as a guest. On the other hand, Govinda had alleged that Krushna has been spoiling his image early this year. “I really don't know who is making him do it, otherwise, he is a good boy. Not only does he make fun but by doing it, he is spoiling my image. Whoever is behind it, we are seeing him do it. See, I have been a victim of nepotism and it was around the time I stopped getting work. I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggle too; he would come on stage and people from the industry would walk away. Don’t know if I got punished for supporting him. They set him free but caught me instead,” the senior actor had stated in an interview with TOI.

Also Read: Krushna Abhishek on his relationship with uncle Govinda: My comments are blown out of proportion

Share your comment ×