Krushna Abhishek & Sumona Chakravarti share gratitude on receiving heartwarming welcome for TKSS at Vancouver

The Kapil Sharma Show team is presently on their world tour and the actors had their first show in Vancouver, Canada. The show was a massive hit and was completely sold out. The actors who are part of the tour are Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and more. Sharing pictures from the show Sumona expressed gratitude in the recent post. Krushna Abhishek also took to social media for expressing his happiness at the success of the show.

Sumona Chakravarti rang on her birthday on June 24 and it fell during her tour. In her post, she shared that it was the best gift she got for her special day. She captioned, “Thank you Vancouver for showering us with your love & blessings. Couldn’t have asked for a better start for our tour and my birthday. Thank you for a sold out show!”

See the post here-

Krushna Abhishek shared a picture of himself enjoying the amazing weather of Vancouver. He captioned, “Pyaar ki kashti mein lehroon ki masti mein in #vancouver very few times am excited for a photoshoot or a click but seeing the lovely weather n breeze just came down my hotel.”

See the post here-

Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur are all set for their next show in Toronto. After their show, the crew partied over good food and music. Krushna Abhishek was seen dancing to his maternal uncle and Bollywood actor Govinda's song 'Chalo Ishq Ladaayein Sanam.' His moves are worth-watching and Kapil couldn't get enough of them. He recorded Krushna's dance moves and posted them on his Instagram story with the caption, "It's always a treat watching you dancing bro @krushna30" with a heart emoji.

