Krushna Abhishek takes a dig at his feud with Govinda: I am not a part of family

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda are still making headlines because of their family feud. Both have been at loggerheads for a long time. Recently, Krushna Abhishek took a dig at his long-running fight with uncle Govinda on Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and, Sharvari Wagh were present. In the show, he said that Singham 2 did not have two Ajay Devgn's but there are two Bunty's and two Bablis in the film because it was ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

Going further he said, “Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon.” Here he indirectly hinted towards his strained relationship with Govinda. Recently, the Bollywood actor had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife Sunita. But Krushna Abhishek was not present in that episode. This did not go well with the couple especially Sunita. The star's wife also said that she will not see his face again.

Well, Krushna did not stop here and also took a potshot at his wife, Kashmera Shah, who acted with Rani in the film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. Reportedly, he said that she was the reason why he did not like the film. Krushna said, “Agar mere bhai ne Naseeruddin Shah se shaadi ki hoti toh zyada khush rehta wo." Krushna and Kashmera got married in 2013 and welcomed twin sons via surrogacy in 2017. To note, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be releasing on November 19.