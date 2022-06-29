Kruttika Desai feels relieved and thanks cops for arresting two con artists who harassed her

The versatile actress Kruttika Desai is presently playing a pivotal role in the popular TV show Pandya Store. Earlier this month, on June 9, Kruttika was harassed by a few men while she was heading home from the sets of her TV show 'Pandya Store'. Around 6 pm in broad- daylight, her car was stopped by 3 men who acted as if they were cops and said they wanted to search her car if there were any drugs in it. She instantly realized that they were conmen because when she asked them for IDs they showed some fake yellow cards. After this, the actress asked her driver to drive the car and move away from them.

Kruttika had taken to her Instagram handle and shared this incident's video. Now in an interview with ETimes, Kruttika opened up about the incident and shared that the police have caught the two conmen. The actress revealed that when she went to the police station last time to report the incident the cops recorded the details and said that they would work on it. She further added that yesterday, on June 28, she got a call from Dindoshi police that they had caught the two men and wanted her to visit the police station. Kruttika shared, "But as I was shooting, I couldn't go immediately. So PSI Anmol Kamble was sent on the sets to file the FIR and I signed it. After that, in the evening, I went to the station to identify both the conmen. I am glad that they are caught."

Kruttika also said that when she identified the harassers, the two started apologizing and said they won't trouble me again. She further thanked the cops for doing their job well and also revealed her conversation with the DCP. The actress said, "The DCP called me later saying that there should be more such citizens who report issues and crimes so that the job of police gets easier by catching them."

On the professional front, Kruttika is known for her roles in TV shows like Mere Angne Mein, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Uttaran, and Kumkum.

