Krystal D’Souza snapped by paps outside a clinic; Bigg Boss fame Rahul Vaidya clicked in all white: See PICS

Ek Nayi Pehchaan actress Krystal D’Souza was clicked by paparazzi outside a clinic in the afternoon. Bigg Boss fame Rahul Vaidya was captured by shutterbugs at night in all white.

One of the biggest television stars Krystal D’Souza was spotted by the members of the paparazzi outside a clinic in Andheri right in the middle of the afternoon. Krystal was standing outside her car when she got clicked wearing a white t-shirt which had ‘My Boyfriends Tshirt’ written on it with printed black yoga pants and glittery slippers. Krystal smiled, waved, and posed for the shutterbugs. She was carrying a green purse and was following COVID protocols by wearing a fully covered face mask throughout during her interactions with the paps.

Bigg Boss famed singer and television star Rahul Vaidya got snapped by photographers in Andheri at night as he came out of his swanky car and walked away. Rahul was wearing all white from the t-shirt to the sneakers sporting his trimmed bearded look. Rahul smiled for the flashes and kept his distance from the photographers as he was not carrying a face mask. Rahul recently shared a BTS picture of him and Disha Parmar from a music video where they were sitting as bride and groom in their wedding attire.

Rahul posted the picture and captioned it as ‘#New Beginnings #Madhanya’ which made fans speculate an actual wedding. For the unversed, Madhanya is a Punjabi word that means churning of milk. The news of the music video has since made the rounds on the internet and has become one of the most awaited upcoming music videos. Krystal on the other hand is enjoying a successful run of shows on television including her latest show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka which came out in 2020 and received favorable reviews from the audience.

