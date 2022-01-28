Krystle D’souza’s home: Inside the lavish and elegant abode of the actress

The popular television and movies actress Krystle D’souza enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She came to the limelight with her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also been part of numerous other TV shows including Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Kasturi, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan, Belan Wali Bahu, etc. She also did guest appearance in numerous TV shows. She has worked in a popular star-studded movie, Chehre, and a web series named Fittrat. The actress owns a lavish home in Mumbai, and we are offering a glimpse inside her house.

Living area-

The living area comprises of a massive couch which is in the shade of a purple and grey. There is a beautiful painting on the wall and some decorative plants on the side. There is also a black couch with zig-zag print cushions on them. There is a beautifully framed mirror on the wall.

Balcony-

There is a simple balcony with designer marble work on the floor. There is a broad wooden chair and a coffee table on the side. There is are also some plants in the balcony.

Washroom-

The is a massive and stylish washroom in Krystle D’souza’s home. There are in shades of white and black with 3d effect.

Dining area-

There is a huge wooden table along with some white coloured chairs in the dining area.

Bedroom-

There is simple yet elegant touch to the bedroom, with floral wallpapers and beige curtains. The bed is painted white and the switches are in grey shade.