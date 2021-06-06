Krystle D'Souza extends support to Pearl V Puri: Please don’t jump to conclusions; Wait for truth to come out

Krystle D'Souza has joined others celebs, in extending support to actor Pearl V Puri. The actress urged everyone not to jump to conclusions on baseless allegations.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Actor Pearl V Puri, who has reportedly, been sent to 14 days of judicial custody on alleged rape charges, has been receiving immense support from his friends from the industry. TV celebs seem to have got united in seeking justice for the actor. Many stars like , Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Ishita Dutta, among others have lent their support to the Naagin 3 actor. The latest celebrity to have come out in support of Pearl is .

The actress opined that the Bepanah Pyaar star is one of the nicest boys she has met in the TV industry & also called him a gentleman. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai star also urged everyone not to jump to conclusions on baseless allegations. Taking to her Instagram handle, Krystle shared a photo of herself, posing with Puri and wrote, “I know @pearlvpuri and he is one of the nicest boys I’ve met in our tv industry. A thorough gentleman. Please don’t jump to conclusions on baseless allegations. Let’s wait for the truth to come out.”

Commenting on the post, Shaheer Sheikh’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh wrote, “True! #IStandWithPearl ! Truth shall prevail…”

Take a look at Krystle D'Souza’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Pearl V Puri’s arrest, Karishma Tanna told Pinkvilla, “It's a baseless allegation. It's sheer bad luck that this has happened to him. I have known Pearl since a long long time, nothing like that has happened. It's just a baseless thing, and it's sheer bad luck. It's just the wrong phase.”

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

