Krystle D'Souza gifts herself a new abode & shares a PHOTO; Says ‘Can’t wait to do it up with hopes & dreams’

Krystle D'Souza, who is gearing up for her film Chehre, says she can’t wait to decorate her new house. Take a look.

Popular actress is one of the most fashionable TV stars and has a huge fan following on her social media account. The actress, who is an active social media user, loves giving her fans updates about her personal lives. She became a household name with her role of Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and since then, there has been no looking back for her. Apart from acting, Krystle is also known for redefining natural beauty. Fans always gush over her lovely skin and the pictures she shares on her Instagram. But this time, she has shared a picture of her new house which she has bought in the new year.

Krystle D’Souza wrote, “Stepping into my new home in this new year ! Right now it’s all walls and beams, I can’t wait to do it up with hopes and dreams. Dreams do come true if you come through.” In the picture, Krystle is seen walking towards her balcony. Krystle also mentions that she cannot wait to decorate her new home.

Krystle D’Souza was last seen in ALT Balaji's Fittrat. The show also starred Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan. She essayed the role of Tarini Bisht who is a gold-digger.

As per the latest report, Krystle is now gearing up for the release of her first film titled Chehre. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty. But owing to the pandemic, the film's release has been put on hold.

Also Read: Krystle D'Souza opens up on stepping into Bollywood: I was looking for a strong role

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×