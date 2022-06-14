Krystle Dsouza gives a glimpse of her fun Paris vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Gulam Goose Deewani

Actress Krystle Dsouza is one of the most well-known faces in the Telly world. The actress often shares breathtaking photos of herself on her Instagram handle and has some jaw-dropping pictures of her dressed in unique attires. From rocking traditional outfits to making heads turn in western wear, the actress knows exactly how to nail each look with utter perfection. Krystle enjoys a huge fan base and happens to be frequently active on social media. The beautiful actress shares numerous pictures related to fashion and travel on her social media handles regularly.

Krystle is currently having a gala time in Paris along with her rumoured boyfriend Gulam Goose Deewani. The actress has been constantly treating her fans with amazing pictures and videos of her from this beautiful city. She shared a few snaps on her Instagram handle that are worth a glimpse and will surely give you a digital tour of Paris. From visiting art studios to street side cafes, the actress has been leaving no stones unturned in exploring this exotic location.

On the professional front, Krystle has been a part of numerous popular television shows like Kahe Naa Kahe, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan, and Belan Wali Bahu. The actress has also appeared in a web show titled Fittrat. Krystle has starred in Rumi Jafry’s thriller mystery film Chehre which starred several well-known Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, and others.

