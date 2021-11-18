Krystle D'souza Housewarming Party: Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhi Dogra & others have a gala time

Among the TV celebs buying homes in the present year and Krystal D'souza has joined the list. The actress recently bought a home to herself and her happiness is unbounded. She had hosted a lovely housewarming party, which was attended by her friends including Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhi Dogra, Mushtaq Shiekh and others visited her home.

Post her birthday party, her friends had shared pictures from the housewarming party on social media. Ekta Kapoor shared pictures of themselves having a gala time, a delicious-looking cake with 'Home Sweet Home' badge and wall-hangings with inspiring words written on it. Ekta captioned the post: "To my darling @krystledsouza ur home is like u! Beautiful individualistic and welcoming ! Love uuuuuuuuuuu."

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Krystle D'souza replied to Ekta's message by writing: "I love youuuuuu."

Mushtaq Shiekh gave a tour of the house to Krystle's fans and lauded her for making it big in life. He wrote: “To make your own nest and to do so all alone with your hardwork & tenacity is an undeniable badge of pride that can be worn forever. What a beautiful house this girl Krystal has made. So so proud of this warrior!! Love you Krystu - keep shining. You deserve every bit of the happy world you have created for yourself.”

The house has a vibrant ambience of the house with a spacious living room, balcony with chairs to relax and take in fresh air, shelves decorated with books, photographs and awards, sofa, positive messages everywhere.



