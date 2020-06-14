Krystle D'Souza mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Since 2008 you protected me like your own

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil co-star Krystle D'Souza is saddened by the actor's demise and expressed her grief on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. So far, they have not found any suspicious object.

The news of the young and talented actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across. Not only Bollywood but even the TV and the sports fraternity are in deep shock over Sushant's sudden demise. From fans to his former co-stars to his friends from the industry, everyone took to their social media handles to offer condolences to Sushant's family and pray for his soul to rest in peace. And now his Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil co-star is saddened by the actor's demise and expressed her grief on social media. Sharing a picture with Sushant, the actress wrote, "Since 2008 you protected me like your own. I wish I could do the same."

For the uninitiated, Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008.

Meanwhile, just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. The actor had written, "It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

