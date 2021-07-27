Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh’s pic with Aashika & Supriya is all about beautiful smiles

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, which started with a bang early this month. The show happens to be the third season of the popular family drama and fans have been in awe of Shaheer and Erica’s sizzling chemistry. Interestingly, the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has retained the original cast of the show wherein Supriya Pilgaonkar, Jagat Rawat, Vaibhav Singh etc have been seen reprising their role. Amid this, Aashika Bhatia has also been a part of the family drama and is reprising her role of Nikki who happens to be Dev’s youngest sister.

While the fans are loving to see the Dixit family once again on the small screen, Aashika has taken to social media to share a happy picture with her co-stars. She was seen posing with her onscreen mother Ishwari (played by Supriya) and onscreen brother Dev (played by Shaheer). In the pic, Shaheer looked stunning in his desi look as he wore a kurta pyjama while Aashika also flaunted her trendy look in a red kurta with white salwar. She captioned the image as, “All smiles #krpkab3” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Shaheer is quite excited about the storyline of the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Talking about the same, he had stated, “The twist writer got for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 was something I also didn't expect. It was surprising for me also. And in the very first episode, we got the response probably what we were looking for. I think from here on we will try to maintain the feel and pattern of our show which we had earlier”.

