Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, 26th July 2021, Written Update: Ishwari taunts Sonakshi

The episode begins with Sonakshi calling Ayush's number. She plays Sudoku to him and tells him how to complete it. She hands the game over to Ayush, who says he'll finish his drawing first. She tries to strike up a discussion with him, but he remains silent. Sonakshi fixes her gaze on him. Bijoy is greeted by Ishwari. Mami brings Bijoy some sweets. She begs him to keep it amid the joy of reuniting with their child.

Bijoy mocks her for not even being aware of her pregnancy. Mami backs Ishwari, claiming Sonakshi left the house without informing her of her pregnancy. Ishwari is blamed by Bijoy for mentally tormenting Sona in order for her to spend time with Ayush.

Bijoy criticizes Dev for failing to comprehend Sona and pressing her to embrace change. Sona then served ice cream to all of the children. Suhana wants Ayush's chocolate ice cream, which she offers to him. Ayush fails to offer, but his ice cream spills down while he is arguing.

Suhana, who is enraged with everyone, is crying and Sonakshi comforts her. She claims that everyone is treating her unfairly. Sonakshi informs her that Ayush is a visitor who must be treated with respect. She asks her to think of him as her brother, but Suhana denies it, claiming he isn't.

Sonakshi remarks at the end of the show that Suhana is too little to comprehend everything, but Ishwari leaves tainting. Sonakshi is taken aback by Ishwari's sudden shift of attitude regarding Suhana. Dev comforts Sona at night, pleading with her to confide in him before her father.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on shooting for 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3’: Initially it felt like a deja vu