Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Sanjana gives Sonakshi a condition

In today's episode, Mrs. Verma, tells Ishwari that as a mother who has witnessed her son's death, what can she fear? Ishwari comes forward and shouts, you are talking about being a mother, now just wait and watch how. Because she is also a mother who would not let anything terrible happen to children. The lawyer comes there and explains to Dev and Sonakshi that they have not formally adopted Suhana and now she has blood relatives present, so Dev and Sonakshi should give Suhana's custody to Sanjana. Ayush enters the room from behind and declares that Soha is really pleased in this house with Sonakshi and Dev. Sanjana urges Mrs. Verma and the lawyer that they may leave now because the children are happy, but before leaving she tells Dev that they will return tomorrow and are confident that they will find an end to this topic.

In the middle of the night, Neha was sitting in front of Suhana, Neha tells Suhana to have some water because there is nothing to be concerned about. Ayush takes the glass and walks over to Suhana, Ayush was telling her not to worry because this is her family as well. Suhana responds that she is not Dev and Sonakshi's biological daughter and that they did not even tell her about his hidden truth. Ayush then explains that when he found out he had to move to a new house, he was worried. Ayush gets up and brings the drawing Suhana had made of the family, asking if she does not think they are the same, as she is the Suhana in the family, who is her daddies most beautiful princess, and the amazing thing is they still love her the same even when he has come into their lives.

After this, Dev comes into Sonakshi's room and questions about Sanjana's conditions. Sonakshi then explains the conditions to Dev, that she has placed the condition that Sonakshi must choose between her daughter Suhaaa and her husband Dev, to which he responds angrily that he was quiet because she used to talk about Suhana, but now Sanjana is doing too much. Sonakshi calms Dev down, explaining that there are a lot of legalities involved and that he should not be frustrated because they must first win back Suhana.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

