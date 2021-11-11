Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi finds Bijoy's pic at Sanjana's house

In today's episode, Dev exclaims in the office that Sanjana was handling all of these files in the office. So they should go through them to find some clues to go against Sanjana; hence, they all start looking at the files. While Sonakshi asks if anyone has found anything, she tells Dev that they haven't been able to find anything. Dev explains that they should keep looking until they find even a single file. Vicky also brings the file pertaining to the Asha foundation into the office, Sonakshi inquires if he was able to find anything, Jitin comes there and exclaims that what he has found is extremely alarming because Rena told him that she saw the photo of Bijoy at her apartment and believes that Sanjana may have attempted to harm anyone from her family.

When searching through a file, Bijoy and Asha's photo falls the file. Everyone gets shocked and thinks about the reason of this photo. Saurabh says that maybe Sanjana went back to their house to get this photo. Sonakshi stands up and declares that Sanjana is the one who attempted to murder her father and Sonakshi being worried tells everyone that she is going to the police. Dev asks her to stop because she has already stated that they must be patient and that they will not be able to prove anything without proof. Saurabh wonders how they'll get it, Dev explains that they can't prove anything happened at the house, but the hospital has a camera that they can use. When they checked the footage, they found that Sanjana was present in the hospital.

Ishwari was performing the pooja in the morning and while Baldev was busy on his phone, she asks him to take the blessings from aarti. He replies that if she kept the house together with her prayers, then Dev and Sonakshi have also done a fantastic job in ensuring they are together, Ishwari explains she feels bad for Suhana because she is such a young girl but has to face such difficulties. Then Ishwari gets shocked seeing that Suhana was standing behind her.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read| Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Sanjana gives Sonakshi a condition