Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Neha reveals her pregnancy

In today's episode, Sanjana takes the knife and puts it on Sonakshi's neck. Dev and everyone gets worried and asks Sanjana to throw the knife. Sanjana then asks Dev to confess his love for her or else she will kill Sonakshi. Dev gets angry at her, Sanjana throws Sonakshi on Dev's side and was standing straight as nothing has happened. They get tensed and ask Sanjana what happened. Then Vicky walks into the room with Police and asks Police to arrest Sanjana. The police come there to arrest Sanjana, Dev sighs a relief. Sonakshi tells Sanjan that now your game is finished and you can't do anything. Sonakshi goes to Dev and hugs him. They come into their home, Dev goes to Ishwari and hugs her saying that this is all possible just because of her blessings. Sonakshi tells Neha that she is the one who helped them during this problem.

Suhana comes there with Aayush and tells everyone that she told previously that everything will be alright. While Suhana immediately runs after calling Mr. and Mrs. Verma as Grandparents. Dev and Sonakshi also take their blessings when Mrs. Verma apologizes for believing in the words of Sanjana but it is true that Suhana is their biggest love.

Mr. Verma exclaims this means that Suhana should live in this house and be a part of their family, Ishwari comes there and tells them that she feels they should live with their blessings, she asks them to come inside, however, Mr. Verma exclaims they should leave but will meet soon but this time in their house. Suhana tells them to stop because she wants to show them something. Suhana brings a family tree to show them. Neha comes forward and draws a plus under her name.

Everyone gets confused and asks her what does this plus means. Neha replies that she is pregnant. Everyone gets excited and hugs her. Neha tells the whole family that first she was unsure about this child but then she saw Sonakshi taking care of this child so effortlessly. So now she is sure that she wants this child.

