Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Sanjana plans a dangerous surprise for Sonaksh

In today's episode, Dev decides to go to the office and look for NOC that might invalidate the case. The police officer comes with an arrest warrant to arrest Vicky. Dev requests that the police officer can wait a few minutes as the anticipatory bail is processed.

Dev tries to make good on his promise, but Radha says she doesn't trust him anymore. Dev apologizes to Ishwari for not being able to back up his words with actions. An associate of Dev arrives and notifies him about a magistrate meeting.

Sonakshi dials Jatin's number and requests that he provide his lawyer buddy Arijith's father's number. Sanjana returns home with Soha and Ayush. Sanjana receives a call from her landlord. She tells Neha that her landlord has asked her to vacate as society's regulations have changed. Sanjana then asks if she can stay with them till she finds a place to live.

When Sonakshi returns home, she discovers that Sanjana has bought Ayush and Shubh from school. She instructs children not to speak to strangers. Sonakshi warns Sanjana to stay away from her kids. Sonakshi says she will return the favour to Sanjana and gives her a hostel number. Sonakshi taunts her and asks Sanjana to leave.

Reena visits Sanjana's apartment to use the restroom. Dev calls Sanjana and inquires about the NOC documents. When Reena notices the photo of Bijoy with a garland on it, she becomes alarmed and flees.

Radha is concerned about Vicky. Radha is consoled by Ishwari, Elena, and Sonakshi. Ishwari informs Radha that she has scheduled a puja in the name of Vicky. When Reena approaches Dev and confronts him in the cabin, she tells him about what she witnessed in Sanjana's house and how Sanjana is obsessed with him. Sanjana approaches from behind.

