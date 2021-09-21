Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Ishwari gets emotional

In today's episode, when Sanjana reaches her home, she gets a text from Dev in which he tells her to take care of herself. Sanjana started blushing and seeing this, her friends advice her to forget about Dev as he is married. But Sanjana refuses to listen to them and says that ahe is already in love with Dev and it's one-sided. Nobody can take Dev away from her now. Then Sanjana day dreams about Dev being with her and playing guitar for her. On the other hand, Sonakshi wakes up in the morning and checks her saying to Dev that she is having a headache. When Sonakshi checks the time on the phone, she gets shocked and questions Dev that why he did not wake her up.

Meanwhile, Dev gives her a drink for her hangover, Sonakshi gets confused and asks him what is this and what he is talking about the hangover. Dev urges her that whatever she did last night was not good. Sonakshi gets worried and Dev started to laugh and says nothing happened I was just distracting you. Dev leaves the room to get ready for the office and Sonakshi started thinking about last night and if she said something wrong to Sanjana. While Ishwari tries to talk to Dev but seeing him busy she leaves for the kitchen with Shubh. While Ishwari was in the kitchen, Radha comes to there and questions her if she talked to Dev about the groceries but Ishwari replied that Dev was busy so she can not disturb him.

Mama ji comes from behind and tells Ishwari that the generation of today is busy with their work and they did not have time for their parents. Shubh was listening to their conversation and tells Ishwari when he will grow up and wear suits like his father and will do anything Ishwari wants. Ishwari gets emotional listening to Shubh talking like this. Sonakshi was also listening to the whole conversation decides to tell Dev about this.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

