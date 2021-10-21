Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 21st October 2021, Written Update: Sanjana’s friend finds about her evil plan

In today's episode, Reena tries to warn Dev, but he isn't in the cabin, and Sanjana catches her and tells her that she knew last night itself what Reena is up to. Reena is adamant about informing Dev about Sanjana's wrongdoings. Sanjana attempts to persuade Reena not to tell Dev about her wrongdoings. Sukki, in the meantime, overhears their talk. Sukki walks over to Dev and asks him to come over and listen in on the conversation between Sanjana and Reena. He also claims that Sanjana is a liar. Reena abruptly alters her approach and praises Sanjana in front of Dev. Sanjana changes the subject and mentions that Reena knows a prominent lawyer who can assist them with this case.

For the sake of their friendship, Reena claims she's giving Sanjana one final chance to change her ways, which is why she didn't tell Dev anything.

Sonakshi assures Radha that everything will be fine soon, and she departs to see the Minister. Radha expresses her gratitude for her presence despite her father's severe condition.

Dev and Sonakshi work on Vicky's case with a lawyer and a minister, respectively. Dev and Sonakshi return home later to attend the puja. Vicky will be returning soon, Sonakshi promises Radha. They all get ready, and Soha requests a selfie. Dev looks for his phone, but Sonakshi uses hers instead. Sonakshi receives a call informing her that Vicky has been granted bail, but Minister was not the one who assisted her.

Vicky is back home. Sanjana appears and announces that she has got bail for Vicky using the NOC file that was found at Sukki's desk. Sonakshi inquires as to how she learned that Sukki attempted to frame Vicky. Sanjana spins a web of lies to establish her point. Dev's assistant comes and hands him the phone. Dev calls Sukki but his mobile isn't reachable. All thank Sanjana for her help.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.