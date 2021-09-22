Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 22 September 2021, Written Update: Sanjana reaches Dev's home

In today's episode, Dev drops his wallet by mistake in the office. Sanjana picks it up and sees a list of groceries and she decides to get the things to Dev's house to impress Ishwari. As she reaches the house, Ishwari opens the gate and welcomes her. Ishwari gets happy when she finds out that Dev does not forget about her. She tells Sanjana to sit there but Sanjana gets up from the couch and started roaming here and there. She reaches Dev and Sonakshi's room. And started touching his clothes, his bed, and things. While at Bijoy's house Saurabh and his wife Ronita were leaving for some office work and ask Elena to look after Mishti. Saurabh hugs Bijoy and leaves. Bijoy sees the PG standing there and started talking to him.

Bijoy asks the guy if he has any girlfriend but he refuses and Bijoy replied that yes you can't have a girlfriend with this weird haircut. On the other hand, Dev comes home and Sonakshi finds Sanjana sitting in the hall with Ishwari. Sonakshi tells her to come with her and she will show her the house. Dev also joins them and they were walking in the garden when suddenly Sanjana touches Dev's hand intentionally and Sonakshi saw it. Sonakshi asks Sanjana to have some tea, while Sonakshi herself was busy understanding the intentions of Sanjana.

When Sanjana leaves the house and sits in a car, she started thinking about Dev and how she came so close with Shubh, who is just like Dev. And now she has reached Dev's house and one day she will take over Dev in every aspect of her life. On the other hand, Sonakshi was worried and thinks about what she is going to do with Sanjana and her intentions of coming close to Dev.

