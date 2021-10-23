Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 22nd October 2021, Written Update: Sanjana's presence makes Sonakshi worried 

In today's episode, when Sanjana is about to leave, Radha stops her. Radha requests permission from Ishwari to allow Sanjana to stay with them. Dev says he'll arrange for Sanjana to stay in a hotel until she finds another place to live. Sanjana objects, stating that as a single woman, she cannot stay at a hotel. Radha intervenes once more, this time to persuade Ishwari. Ishwari agrees.

Dev and Sonakshi listen while Ishwari expresses her perspective. Sonakshi is concerned since Sanjana will be residing at her house, where she will be able to form close bonds with Dev and Suhana. Dev adds that if Sanjana still has feelings for him, he would kick her out of the house. When the Diya goes off, Sonakshi becomes even more concerned.

Sonakshi and Ishwari have a few pleasant moments the next morning. Sonakshi assists children in getting ready for school. When Sanjana attempts to assist Ishwari in the kitchen, Sonakshi taunts her. Ishwari backs Sonakshi.

Dev and Ayush enjoy a father-son moment as they get ready for work and school, respectively. Sonakshi informs Dev that she has an appointment with Dr. Ganguly, a coma expert and that she will be departing today. Dev notices Sanjana, she requests a leave of absence. Dev shuts the door in Sanjana's face, telling her that it's their bedroom and she can't come in like that.

Sonakshi recalls the day Bijoy got hospitalised and inquires about that day with Saurabh. Dev receives a call from Sanjana, who asks him to assist her since she is in danger. Neha explains that she borrowed money from someone in Faridabad and sent Sanjana to return it since she didn't want to face Ranveer. Dev sets out to find Sanjana. Sanjana appears from behind to strike Dev with a stick. Dev stops her saying it's him. They start driving back home.

