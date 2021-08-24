Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Dev falls sick after overdose of medicine

In today's episode, Ishwari feels guilty watching Ayush talking enthusiastically to his grandparents. Suhana returns home from school and she recognizes Ayush's grandparents and states that she has already met them with Dev and Sonakshi and spoken too. Meanwhile, Sonakshi returns home from work earlier. Ishwari mentions her that Ayush's grandparents approaching the house and wonders why they covered Suhana's meeting with them. While Ishwari mentions how wonderfully Suhana connected with Ayush's grandparents, Sonakshi argues with her about the circumstance. Sonakshi looks at Dev, who is asleep, and vows to put a stop to their conflict.

She kisses him on the cheek as she walks away. Afterward, she gives food to the children. Ishwari was perplexed why Dev hasn't had breakfast. Sonakshi thinks it's strange that Dev is still asleep and attempts to get him up, but he seems not to. Sonakshi gets nervous and summons everyone for the support. They called the doctor and he checks on Dev. The doctor injects dev and offers him medication to take when he awakes. Dev soon awakens and the doctor informs Sonakshi that Dev's health is suffering as a result of an excess of taking medicines for anxiety. According to the doctor, males hold their frustrations within selves, so they take medications to ease tension, which can lead to heart failure. Sonakshi is moved when she hears it.

Children come to see Dev and make him a get-well-soon card. Bijoy watches Sonakshi sobbing in the kitchen, remembering the recent events. Sonakshi tells him that Dev was consuming sleeping medications to reduce stress and that she is sorry for not worrying about Dev. Sonakshi enters, and Ishwari sobs to her about Dev's misfortune. Ishwari begs Sonakshi to intervene, Sonakshi calms and hugs Ishwari.

