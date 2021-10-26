Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 26th October 2021, Written Update: Sanjana keeps an eye on Dev & Sonakshi

In today's episode, Dev checks Sonakshi's messages and attempts to call her, but her phone isn't reachable. Dev is depressed and concerned. The water bottle on the table reminds Dev of the water bottle from the previous night. When Sanjana and Dev discuss how they should've been more cautious when drinking water from the wayside, Sonakshi walks in and Dev hugs her.

Ishwari and Neha approach Sonakshi and inquire about what the doctor said. Sonakshi says the doctor will travel to Delhi to check Bijoy. Sonakshi expresses gratitude to Dev for always being there for her. Dev attempts but fails to inform Sonakshi about last night. Dev looks for his ring when Sanjana comes and hands it to him, saying she found it in her handbag. When Sonakshi arrives, Dev attempts to explain everything, but Sanjana interrupts and lies.

Sonakshi is overjoyed since Bijoy's treatment will begin shortly. Sanjana installed a camera in Dev's room and is keeping an eye on Dev and Sonakshi from her room. Sonakshi places the ring on Dev's finger and expresses a desire to revisit and savor all of their memories. Sanjana recalls last night and is relieved. Dev approaches her and asks why she lied to Sonakshi. She claims that even they don't know what happened the night before and that she lied to save Dev and Sonakshi's relationship. Dev asks her not to blame herself and apologizes while she sobs.

Neha's situation is discussed by Sonakshi and Neha. Sonakshi outlines why financial independence is essential for women. Sonakshi encourages Neha to put her skills to good use. Sanjana approaches Soha and Ayush and requests that they postpone their schoolwork in order to see a movie. Shubh goes to play a game on Sanjana's laptop, but he notices Sonakshi and brings the laptop to her.

