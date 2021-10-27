Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Sanjana lies to Sonakshi

In today's episode, Ishwari urges Dev to have some food and stop worrying about the problem. Sanjana comes there and sits near Dev at the dining table. Dev tells her that he thinks someone mixed something in the water they have. Sanjana gets worried and recalls how she mixed something in Dev's water. Dev tries to recall the shopkeeper's name which makes Sanjana more worried. Dev tells Ishwari that he is missing Sonakshi so much. Suddenly he hears Sonakshi saying that he should have been more careful. Dev gets up from the table and goes to hug Sonakshi. Ishwari comes there and tells Sonakshi that Shubh can live without you but Dev can not live without you.

Dev cries hugging her and asks her about Bijoy's health. Sonakshi informs them that he is okay now. Sonakshi tells Dev that now she will not leave him at any cost. Ayush and Suhana come down in the hall. When they saw Dev and asks him where is his ring. Dev gets shocked and starts searching for it in the room. Sanjana comes there and hands him the ring. That ring falls on the floor and Sonakshi picks it up. Sonakshi asks Dev what happened that night. Dev then explains to her that how he got trapped when he was trying to help Neha and Sanjana. Sanjana then lies to Sonakshi that their car got some issues and that is why they have to stay in her friend's parents' house. Dev knows that Sanjana was lying to Sonakshi. Sonakshi meanwhile, was happy that at least Dev remembers their promises when Dev and she exchanged the rings in engagement.

Dev asks Sanjana why she lied to Sonakshi, Sonakshi replies that she lied to her because she wanted to save Dev and Sonakshi's relationship. Sanjana then goes into Ayush and Suhana's room and urges them to drink Chocolate milk and some popcorns. Ayush and Suhana tell her that they will first finish their work and then they will have it. But Sanjana keeps on insisting for they agree. While Shubh finds the laptop open and sees a video of Sonakshi in that laptop.

