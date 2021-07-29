Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 29 July 2021, Written Update: Ishwari plans to send Suhana away

In today's episode, Dev lifts Sonakshi in his arms and puts her on their bed, Sonakshi asks Dev not to worry about Ayush's admission and that she will take care of it. The next morning, Dev finds Suhana sitting on a swing and calls her his princess. Suhana tells him that she feels like an outsider ever since Ayush came into the house. On the other hand, Sonakshi walks into Suhana and Ayush's room to make their bed, but surprisingly, finds Ayush's bed neat. Sonakshi founds a photograph near his bed. The photograph portrays Ayush and his late father cooking something in the kitchen. This photograph gives Sonakshi an idea to make Pizza with Ayush.

Meanwhile, Ayush walks into the room and Sonakshi asks him to forgive Suhana because she looked for him in the storeroom. After that, Ayush reveals that Suhana has already said sorry for her mischiefs. Sonakshi tells him that she is going to make pizza, and asks if he will help her in making pizza. For which he agrees.

Seeing them make Pizza together, Mami and Ishwari feel happy and Ishwari plans that if they want to see Ayush happy, then they have to send Suhana away from the home.

In another scene, Elena goes to meet her secret admirer in a cafe where a creepy guy asks her if he could sit at the same table. Elena sends a message to her admirer, who apologizes for not being able to make it there. While the guy smirks at Elena, Elena is happy that the weirdo in front of her is not her admirer. At work, Sonakshi tells Jatin about the pizza she made with Ayush and gives it to him. After that, Dev invites Sonakshi to a café date, which she gladly accepts. Jatin taunts and is relieved to see their old affection return.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

