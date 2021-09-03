Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Sanjana daydreams about Dev

In today's episode, Dev was rushing towards the police station, when he reaches there, the police informs him how Sanjana breaks the law and doesn't even have an ID or License. Dev offers to pay the fine on the behalf of Sanjana but cops refuse it because of Dev's kind work towards people. At home, Golu was sitting in anger, Ayush offers him popcorns and tells him about his Rubick cube skills. Golu gets happy and requests Ayush to show him. Suhana also urges Ayush but Golu makes fun of Suhana and tells that 'girls are not smart'.

After the police station, Dev rushes to the cafe where Sonakshi told him she was waiting for him. But when he reaches there, Sonakshi was not there and Dev leaves for home. When he arrives home and finds Sonakshi in the room, she gets angry because he made her wait and got busy with his office work. Dev tries to calm her down but she refuses. Dev's phone starts ringing which makes her even angrier.

The next morning, Dev gets up early and starts preparing for the office, Sonakshi starts feeling insecure seeing him. On the other hand, Sanjana was recalling the moments she spent with Dev. Sanjana's friends tell her that Dev is already in a relationship, this makes her even more worried. Meanwhile, the therapist asks Dev to make his bond stronger with Sonakshi, so that no insecurity can break their relationship.

