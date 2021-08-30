Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Elena sees Dev talking to a lady

In today's episode, Ishwari listens to Ayush and Bijoy talking and states that she accepts his request, but explains to Bijoy what he did was not correct. After this, Ishwari gets emotional and asks Ayush to come close to her and she hugs him. Ayush wonders how she found out that he liked chicken and Ishwari explains what happened earlier when he got delighted seeing cutlets and mistook them for chicken. Ishwari claims that if Ayush can accept such a drastic change and accept this family, then she can accept this one as well. Seeing this, Dev and Sonakshi get emotional and Ayush praises Ishwari and calls her dadi. Ishwari bursts into tears and joyfully embraces Ayush.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was getting dressed for the office, when Dev embraced her and questioned why she is looking so worried. Sonakshi asks him to join her for the therapy session but Dev says he has a scheduled appointment with some builder. Sonakshi wonders what they will say to Ishwari.

On the other hand, in the clinic, the therapist questioned about their strongest happy memory which makes them fell in love again. She tells them to imagine a place and they are on a vacation and did a little rapid-fire round to explain to them how much they mean to each other.

After a while, the therapist informs them of their new assignment and instructs them to treat each other as if they are in a new relationship and think of each other as girlfriend and boyfriend. Meanwhile, as Sonakshi was working in an office, Elena informed her that she had spotted Dev with a lady and that the encounter did not appear to be an office meeting. Sonakshi claims that she trusts him and Dev loves her, he will never do anything to hurt her.

