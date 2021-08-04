Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Ayush runs away from house

In today's episode, Sonakshi enters the room and offers to read a book to Ayush, but Ishwari orders Ayush to sleep because he has a fever and criticizes Sonakshi. Ishwari asks Maami Ji to look after Ayush as she goes to her room in the morning. Ayush remembers all that has happened over the day and decides to run away from the house. Sonakshi enters Ayush's room to search for him, Sonakshi questions about Ayush to Ishwari. Ishwari swears that she left him at Maami Ji's room. After this, Dev and Sonakshi leave the house to hunt for Ayush, who has gone missing.

Elena, on the other hand, goes live on social media to ask her supporters to let her know if they saw Ayush. Ishwari prays to God. Mamaji advises Ishwari to seek within herself for the explanation, as she was the one who forbade Sonakshi from seeing Ayush while he was sick. When Sonakshi returns home and notices Shubh alone in the hall, she becomes worried.

Sonakshi finds Ishwari sitting near the mandir and praying. Sonakshi then brings tea and tells her to eat something because she hasn't eaten in a long time. Ishwari tells Sonakshi that she hasn't eaten anything either. Ishwari then blames herself for failing to keep Ayush secure at home. Meanwhile, Soha sat in the darkened bedroom, thinking about Ayush, whether he had left because of her.

Sonakshi switches on the light and questions Suhana if she has any information about Ayush. Soha informs her that when Ishwari had mentioned she would change his name, Ayush was frightened, and she advised him to leave the house. On the other hand, Dev visits Ayush's grandparents and informs them that Ayush has gone missing. Rohit's parents are furious with Dev and accuse him of lying to them about Ayush's happiness at their home. But the cops arrive at the house having Ayush with them. Ayush rushes up to hug his grandfather.

