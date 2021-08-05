Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 5 August 2021, Written Update: Mr Verma passes out on the floor

In today's episode, Ishwari and Mamiji weep intensely, blaming themselves for Ayush's disappearance. Sonakshi calls Dev, he answers the phone and informs her that the police have brought Ayush to his grandparents' house and that he is with them. Sonakshi requests Dev to bring Ayush back home. Ishwari begins setting the table with food so that Ayush can make his own choices. Sonakshi assures Suhana that she does not need to be worried because Ayush is on his way back. Suhana asks if Sonakshi has asked Ayush what he desires.

Mrs.Verma, on the other hand, cooks and feeds Ayush chicken. She questions if Ayush was fed at Dev's home. Ayush explains that he was fed properly, but it wasn't as good as what they had at here. When Dev enters their home, Mr.Verma becomes furious and orders him to leave because Ayush has returned to his home. Dev promises that he will look after Ayush and that this would not happen again. Dev warned Mr.Verma that Ayush is his son and that he would not go without him.

Mr. Verma passes out on the floor, and Dev, along with his mother and Ayush, rushes him to the hospital. The doctor assures them that he is not in danger, but that he must be monitored throughout the night. The doctor instructs Dev to complete out paperwork and pay the fee. Dev draws Ayush closer to him and asks if he will accompany him to the house. Ayush replies no The doctor appears and informs them that they may now meet Mr. Verma. They all walk to the ward to see Mr.Verma. When he sees Dev there, he becomes angry and orders him to go away.

