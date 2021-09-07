Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 7 September 2021, Written Update: Dev and Sonakshi flirt with each other

In today's episode, Dev surprises Sonakshi with a school named after her mother Asha. Sonakshi gets emotional and starts to cry, Dev calms her down and tells her how much he loves her. At home, all the kids were sitting together eating ice cream. Ishwari questions them about who brought the ice cream in the house, Suhana explains Ayush made ice cream for them. Ishwari started appreciating Ayush's cooking skills. Ayush serves ice cream to Ishwari, Sonakshi, and Dev.

While Sanjana was falling in love with Dev and getting attracted to him, she was touching Dev's things in the office. She sprinkled Dev's perfume on herself, she recalls Dev's smile and his moments. Sonakshi walks into her room and finds some gifts on her bed, she unwrapped them and finds essential oils inside them. Dev comes from behind and started teasing Sonakshi. They both started flirting romantically with each other. Dev throws a pillow on Sonakshi and they start a pillow fight. When Suhana and Ayush saw them doing a pillow fight they also join them excitedly.

Sanjana finds an excuse to call Dev, she informed him about some presentation and asks him to recheck it. She reveals her nervousness about her meeting and Dev consoles her to stay calm. On the other side, Bijoy was worried about his tenant's behavior and gets suspicious about his background. Sanjana talks to her friends and tells them this job is just an excuse to come closer to Dev. While Dev was smiling seeing his family picture in the office and seeing Sanjana crushing over him.

