Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 8 October 2021, Written Update: Sanjana plans to break Sonakshi's family

In today's episode, Sanjana saw Sonakshi sitting in the office and comes near her. Sanjana starts explaining that she does not know about the marriage and they have three kids. Sonakshi asks what is she saying. Sanjana replies that she does not know that Dev sir is married by the time she falls in love with him. Sonakshi gets irritated and asks Sanjana to leave. Sanjana tells her that she respected her but now as Suhana is her niece, so she and Dev has to be together. Sonakshi gets irritated and asks Sanjana to leave the office. Sonakshi even snatches the bouquet from Sanjana's hand and smashed it on the table.

Sanjana leaves the office and started crying, some office workers were making her fun. When she reaches her home, she breaks her mirror using a vase. And starts throwing things on the floor. She recalls Sonakshi's words that she will never have a happy family because she is a family breaker. Sanjana started shouting and says that she will snatch everything that Sonakshi has in her family. She will take not just Suhana but Sonakshi's other kids too. She will take her husband and also his mother. And make Sonakshi fall on her feet to beg for the family.

On the other hand, Dev comes into the room and started flirting with Sonakshi. Sonakshi was tense and stops Dev. Dev then compliments Sonakshi for handling everything. He questioned her if she was too rude with Sanjana in the office. Sonakshi tells him that she has to become rude because Sanjana is trying to steal her husband.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read| Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 6 October 2021, Written Update: Dev tells Sonakshi about Sanjana