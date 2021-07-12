Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Ep 1 Review: Dev & Sonakshi’s love story comes with new twist but lacks spark

As the much awaited Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 goes on air today, here’s how the first episode of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes fared.

After winning hearts with the successful two seasons, Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has returned with the third season and it went on air today. The show, which has been one of the most talked about and much awaited shows on Indian television, features Shaheer Sheikh as Dev Dixit, Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi Dixit and Supriya Pilgaonkar as Ishwari Dixit. The lead actors were seen reprising their respective roles and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is currently showing the storyline after 9 years of Dev and Sonakshi’s wedding. The couple is having two kids together – Suhana and Shubh and seems to be a happy and complete family.

To note, Shaheer looked dapper as he reprised the role of Dev and his swag was unmissable. On the other hand, Erica's panache as Sonakshi will make you go weak in the knees. However, it is evidently visible that the chemistry between Dev and Sonakshi has changed drastically over the years. The couple, which was considered as the epitome of love and used to be inseparable (as shown in the previous seasons), now appears to be two different individuals living under the same roof. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 begins with Sonakshi and Dev attending a lunch party wherein their old friends could feel the love fading away between this oh so perfect couple and many instances will surely prove it.

However, what remains intact is Dev and his mother Ishwari’s unconditional bond. They continue to be each other’s support system and their equation remained unfazed. On the other hand, Ishwari is over the moon to have the kids around her and is often seen giving parenting and ghar-grahisti lessons to Sonakshi. While things seem to be going pretty normal, the first episode itself comes with a new twist wherein Dev will get to know that Suhana isn’t his daughter which will leave him shocked.

Clearly, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is coming up with some major and interesting twists in the plot. However, the first episode did lack a spark and failed to connect with the audience. Dev and Sonakshi’s chemistry, which has always been the USP of the show, has been missing which creates a disconnect between the audience and the storyline. Although the coming episodes are likely to bring new twists in the story and might establish the lost connection, the first episode of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 failed to live up to the expectations.

