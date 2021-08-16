Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 to go off air & be replaced by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; Reports

It’s been only a month that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has started and now the reports are coming in that the show will be going off-air. The new show to replace it is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. But an official confirmation is awaited.

As reported by Bollywood life, TRPs of the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is low and the channel, makers are also not very happy. They are now planning to end the show. And the report also claims that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 may replace it. To note, the promo of the show is already out and it has added more excitement among the fans. The video starts with the lead actors' discussion on marriage and why they are not getting married.

Nakuul will essay the role of Ram and Disha as Priya. In the first season, these roles were essayed by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. They were loved by fans and the season was also super hit. The makers are expecting the same from the second season. Recently, Ekta Kapoor had also disclosed that she is a little nervous ahead of the show. Today, the poster is also out.

Meanwhile, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is showing the change responsibility of Dev and Sonakshi. The show is focusing on how their relationship changes after they became parents. They are managing everything but still, something is not correct between them.

