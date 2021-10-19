Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, October 18, 2021, Written Update: Bijoy falls into coma

As the episode starts, the nurse asks Sonakshi to bring some medicines from the medical store immediately for an emergency injection and Sanjana sneaks into the room with some drugs in her bag. As she is about to inject them to Bijoy, Saurabh, and Ronita burst into the room. As Sonakshi comes back to the room, Saurabh and Ronita get emotional looking at Bijoy’s condition.

Saurabh notices Sanjana’s shadow behind the curtain and she manages to escape from there just as Sonakshi checks it out. Saurabh and Ronita are reluctant to leave but Sonakshi promises to take care of the situation at the hospital.

Sonakshi notices movements in Bijoy’s fingers and Sonakshi rushes to inform the doctor. At this time Sanjana removes Bijoy’s oxygen mask. Sonakshi returns with the doctor to see Bijoy’s oxygen mask removed. Bijoy slips into coma and Sonakshi is heartbroken and she breaks down. Dev arrives and consoles Sonakshi. Sanjana watches Bijoy’s condition and hopes she will have Dev's attention now.

Dev asks Vicky to take over the office matters and informs them he has to be on leave to take care of Sonakshi’s father. Sanjana is upset that Dev won’t be around at the office as she hoped for. Dev tries to help Suhana with her homework and ends up being made fun of by Ishwari as he himself doesn’t know Hindi writing. Sonakshi video calls to check on the kids and Ishwari admires Sonakshi’s hard work.