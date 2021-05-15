Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Promo: Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes explore new developments in relationship

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 promo is released and the fans are excited to see Shaheer and Erica back on-screen. The promo focuses on the relationship issues of the couple.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has been one of the most popular shows. The chemistry between the lead pair Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes was highly appreciated and loved by the audiences. The story revolves around the unique pair of Dev and Sonakshi, as they solve the issues in their relationship. With the immense success of the first and the second season, the makers are all set with the third season of the show. The promo of the show is released and the fans of the duo are very excited to see them back together.

In the promo of the show, we can see the three main characters of the show Shaheer, Erica and Supriya Pilgaonkar, who plays the role of Dev’s mother Ishwari. In the promo, we can see the differences between Dev and Sonakshi as the couple talk over tea. Sonakshi is thinking something and Dev tries to guess what she is up to. When he asks if she is thinking about them, she says she does not want to think about it anymore. This confuses Dev as he says it is worth thinking about. But Sonakshi replies that earlier he used to easily understand what she is thinking, which is not the case now. The promo video is captioned as, “Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar?”

The promo of the show is written by Nitesh Tiwari and helmed by ad film director Manoj Pillai. The promo is intriguing and beautiful as it subtly demonstrates the life of the couple.

