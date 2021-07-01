Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 to replace Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye on Sony TV
Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye garnered a lot of appreciation for its unique concept and storyline. It is a period drama based during the India and Pakistan partition. The show features talented actors like Gracy Goswamy and Zaan Khan in lead roles. The story focuses on a beautiful fictional love story during the pre-independence period.
The show's story revolves around three women Amrit, Vashma, and Radha in pivotal roles, who live in Lahore at the time when India was about to get independence. The three women have different kinds of love stories and wish to fulfill their dreams. As per a report on Telly Chakkar, the show will go off air very soon. The report further states that Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will replace the show. The show will go on air from July 12.
The new season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will focus on the complication and problems in the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi. The promo of the show is already out and it is getting appreciated by the fans of the couple and the show. The show has a huge fan following and the audience is eagerly for it to go on-air. The show also features other prominent actors like Supriya Shukla, Prerna Panwar, Vaibhav Singh, and others.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
What's the point of watching Sony TV shows? They don't have closure and go off air abruptly without and with no clarification or consideration for the viewers' expectations. Patiala Babes, Love Story Nine Months ki, Ek duje k vaaste (suddenly withdwn, female lead changed, which destroyed the Suvan chemistry and turned into a web series) and now Uththe Dil. Each show started with such fanfare. Sony should stick by endless recasting of Crime Patrol and CID! Sheer travesty and viewers taken for granted.