Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 to replace Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye on Sony TV

As per reports, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye may soon go off-air and will be replaced by the Shaheer Sheikh - Erica Fernandes show.

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye garnered a lot of appreciation for its unique concept and storyline. It is a period drama based during the India and Pakistan partition. The show features talented actors like Gracy Goswamy and Zaan Khan in lead roles. The story focuses on a beautiful fictional love story during the pre-independence period.

The show's story revolves around three women Amrit, Vashma, and Radha in pivotal roles, who live in Lahore at the time when India was about to get independence. The three women have different kinds of love stories and wish to fulfill their dreams. As per a report on Telly Chakkar, the show will go off air very soon. The report further states that Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will replace the show. The show will go on air from July 12.

The new season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will focus on the complication and problems in the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi. The promo of the show is already out and it is getting appreciated by the fans of the couple and the show. The show has a huge fan following and the audience is eagerly for it to go on-air. The show also features other prominent actors like Supriya Shukla, Prerna Panwar, Vaibhav Singh, and others.

